KLBK Monday PM Weather Update (10/12/20)

After record warmth over the weekend, temperatures are more seasonable for mid-October across the South and Rolling Plains on this Monday. Highs today were back into the middle and upper 70s. The average high is 77° for October 12.

The weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains will remain quiet this evening and overnight, but it will be a little cooler. Lows tonight will range from the middle to upper 40s with south wind 10-15 mph.

We’ll start another warming trend on Tuesday with daytime highs jumping back well above average. Highs will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. The average high is 76° for October 13. Sunny conditions will continue with a southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Extended Forecast:

We’ll continue on a roller coaster ride of variable temperatures over the extended forecast period. Long range forecast models continue to show no rain chances over the next seven to ten days.



Warmer weather will return on Tuesday with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Record warmth is expected on Wednesday with lower to middle 90s. Another cool snap is expected on Thursday and Friday with daytime highs in the middle to upper 60s. We’ll warm back into the lower to middle 80s on Saturday, before dropping back into the middle to upper 70s on Sunday. Monday’s highs will be a little cooler in the lower to middle 70s.

Morning lows will range from the middle to upper 40s on Tuesday, before warming back into the middle to lower 50s on Wednesday. Upper 40s to lower 50s are expected for Thursday morning. It will be cold Friday morning, with middle to upper 30s. Lows will be in the climb back into the lower 40s Saturday morning. Middle 40s are the forecast lows for Sunday and Monday mornings.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, October 12)

Drought Update:

Exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Severe and moderate drought, along with abnormally dry conditions continue across the Rolling Plains. Unfortunately, we have no rain chances in the forecast. U.S. Drought Monitor updates are released every Thursday.

South Plains & Rolling Plains Drought Update

(Last Updated: Thursday, October 8)

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, October 13:

Sunrise: 7:51 a.m.

Sunset: 7:15 p.m.

Normal High: 76°

Normal Low: 49°

Record High: 92° (1992)

Record Low: 28° (1969)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mainly clear and cooler. Lows ranging from the middle to the upper 40s. South wind 5-10 mph.



Tuesday: Sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear and milder with lows ranging from the lower to the middle 50s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and hotter. Record high temperatures are expected. Highs ranging from the lower to the middle 90s. West-southwest wind 10-15 mph.

