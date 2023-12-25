LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Monday, December 25)

This Evening & Tonight:

I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas! Mainly clear conditions and a colder night is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the upper 10s to the very low 30s. The wind will be out of the south-southwest 5-10 mph.



Sunset is at 5:45 PM CST.



Tuesday:

Sunny to mainly sunny conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. However, it’ll still remain on the cool side with high temperatures ranging from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the west-northwest 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:50 AM CST.

Extended Forecast:

A dry weather pattern is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the extended forecast period through New Year’s Day.



High temperatures on Tuesday will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Wednesday’s highs will be in the lower to the middle 50s. Highs on Thursday will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Friday’s high temperatures will be in the middle to the upper 50s. Highs on Saturday and Sunday (New Year’s Eve) will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Highs on Monday (New Year’s Day) will range from the lower to the upper 50s.



Low temperatures Tuesday morning will range from the upper 10s to the very low 30s. Morning lows on Wednesday and Thursday will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. Thursday morning’s lows will range from the lower to the upper 20s. Lows Saturday morning will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. Middle 20s to the middle 30s are the forecast morning lows on Sunday (New Year’s Eve) and Monday (New Year’s Day).

(Valid: Monday, December 25)

Drought Update:

The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, December 21, showed some improvements in the drought situation across the northern Rolling Plains and portions of the northern South Plains. Following the recent multi-inch rain event during the week of December 10-16, portions of the northern Rolling Plains have been reclassified as “drought-free.” The Childress area dropped down to “abnormally dry” (D0) status. Otherwise, the USDM update showed moderate stage (D1) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northwestern South Plains. Portions of the far northern and western South Plains, along with the southern South and Rolling Plains, remain classified in “abnormally dry” (D0) status. Meanwhile, the Lubbock metro area and a decent portion of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized in “drought-free” status.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, December 25:

Sunrise: 7:50 AM CST

Sunset: 5:45 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 76° (1955)

Record Low: -1° (1924)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Mainly clear and colder. Lows ranging from the upper 10s to the very low 30s. South-southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny and continued cool. Highs ranging from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. West-northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and cold. Lows ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.



Wednesday: Sunny to mostly sunny, milder and breezy at times. Highs in the lower to the middle 50s. North-northwest wind 10-20 mph.

Merry Christmas!



