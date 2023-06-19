LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Was it hot enough for you today? Monday marked the warmest day of the year so far here in Lubbock. It was also our first 100°+ day of 2023 in the Hub City. The official high so far was 103° at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

This Evening & Tonight:

Mostly clear conditions are forecast for this evening across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be a hot evening and a warm night area wide. Low temperatures tonight will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Sunset this evening is at 9:00 PM CDT.

Tuesday:

Another very hot day is on tap across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. It’ll be mainly sunny most of the day. It will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy into the evening. High temperatures will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. The wind will be out of the northwest 10 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 6:37 AM CDT and sunset is at 9:01 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

Very hot and dry weather will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm or two Wednesday evening. Thursday and Friday will be “cooler” for most, but daytime highs will remain above average. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms during the evening hours on Thursday and Friday. Very hot and dry weather will once again build back into the region over the weekend and continue into early next week.

High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 90s to the lower 100s. It’ll turn briefly “cooler” on Thursday and Friday will highs dropping back into the middle to the upper 90s. It’ll turn hotter once again for Saturday, Sunday and Monday with daytime highs back in the upper 90s to the lower 100s.



Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Thursday and Friday morning’s lows will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Upper 60s to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Summer Solstice on Wednesday:

Summer officially arrives on the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday, June 21. The summer solstice will occur at 9:57 AM CDT. The summer solstice also marks the longest day of the year!

Drought Update:

We continue to see major improvements in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains thanks the rainfall the area received during the month of May and in early June. According to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor, portions of the South Plains are now classified as “drought-free,” including the City of Lubbock. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D3) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, June 19:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:00 PM CDT

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 107° (2011)

Record Low: 52° (1945)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Mostly clear and very warm. Lows ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny and very hot. Highs in the upper 90s to the lower 100s. Northwest wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and very warm. Lows ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. North wind 5-10 mph in the evening, becoming southeasterly overnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny through mid-afternoon. Then becoming partly cloudy later in the afternoon and evening. A slight chance for a thunderstorm in the evening Continued very hot with highs in the upper 90s to the lower 100s. Northwest wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Have a great week!



