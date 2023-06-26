LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico until 9:00 PM CDT/8:00 PM CDT Tuesday.

A Heat Advisory remains effect for Garza, Lynn, Terry and Yoakum County until 9:00 PM CDT Monday

Excessive Heat Warning/Heat Advisory

(Valid: Monday & Tuesday)

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Monday, June 26)

This Evening & Tonight:

There is a very small chance for an isolated thunderstorm during the evening hours. Otherwise, quiet weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains for this evening and tonight. We’ll have a mainly clear sky, but it’ll stay warm. Low temperatures tonight will range from the lower to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunset this evening is at 9:01 PM CDT.

Tuesday:

Tuesday will be sunny, breezy and very hot across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Daytime high temperatures will range between between 100° and 110° across the area. The wind will be out of the southwest 15 to 25 mph.



Sunrise is at 6:39 AM CDT and sunset is at 9:02 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

Triple-digit heat will remain in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through at least Thursday as high pressure continues to dominate our forecast. The high pressure area will shift eastward by the end of the week, which should allow us to start cooling down by Friday. “Cooler” weather will return over the weekend and early next week with more seasonable high temperatures. Long-range forecast models show isolated to scattered thunderstorm chances returning to our region during the late afternoon and evenings Friday through Monday.

Highs in the triple-digits will continue through at last Thursday. We’ll start to cool down some on Friday with highs dropping back to a range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Daytime highs will range from the lower to the middle 90s Saturday through Monday.



Low temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 70s Tuesday through Friday mornings. Morning lows on Saturday and Sunday will range from the middle 60s to the very low 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, June 26)

Drought Update:

We continue to see improvements in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains thanks the rainfall the area received during the month of May and in early June. According to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor, portions of the South Plains remain classified as “drought-free,” including the City of Lubbock. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D3) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, June 26:

Sunrise: 6:39 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 112° (2011)

Record Low: 53° (1958)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: An isolated thunderstorm in the evening is possible. Otherwise, mainly clear and warm. Lows in the lower to the middle 70s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy and very hot. Highs between 100° and 110° with a southwest wind 15-25 mph.

Tuesday Night: A clear sky, breezy and warm. Lows in the lower to the middle 70s. South wind 15-25 mph. Occasional gusts up to 40 mph.

Wednesday: Tuesday: Mainly sunny, breezy and very hot. Highs between 100° and 108° with a southwest wind 15-25 mph.

Have a great week!

