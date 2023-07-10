LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Monday, July 10)

This Evening & Tonight:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast this evening and tonight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy this evening and tonight and breezy at times. Low temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. The wind will be south-southwest 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 9:00 PM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains outlined in a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) risk for severe weather. The far southwestern and southern South Plains and the far southern Rolling Plains are outlined in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. The time frame is from late Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. Severe weather threats include 60-70 mph wind gusts and up to golf ball size (1.00″) hail. However, there could be isolated higher wind gusts and some larger hail.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Monday PM, July 10 – Early Tuesday AM, July 11)

Tuesday:

Early morning clouds will give way mostly sunny conditions later in the morning through mid-afternoon. It will become partly cloudy for some later into the afternoon and into the evening. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into the evening hours. Daytime high temperatures will be hotter and range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. The wind will be out of the southwest 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunrise is at 6:46 AM CDT. Sunset is at 9:00 PM CDT.



Extended Forecast:

Scattered thunderstorms are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from late this afternoon through early Tuesday morning. There is another slight chance for late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Very isolated thunderstorm chances are forecast Friday through Sunday in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Hotter weather returns for Tuesday. highs ranging from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. Daytime highs will be in the triple-digits Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll start to cool down on Friday with daytime highs back in a range from the middle 90s to the very low 100s. It’ll cool down even more by the weekend with highs back in the lower to the middle 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Middle to upper 90s are forecast on Monday of next week.

Morning low temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s Tuesday morning. Lower to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows for Wednesday morning. Thursday and Friday mornings will be warmer with middle 70s forecast. Low temperatures Saturday through Monday mornings will vary from the middle 60 to the middle 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, July 10)

Drought Update:

There were no changes in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 6. Portions of the South Plains remain classified as “drought-free,” including the Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Moderate stage (D1) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southern South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday July 10:

Sunrise: 6:45 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:00 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 109° (1940)

Record Low: 58° (1915/1946/1968)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. South-southwest wind 10-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny through early afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance for a thunderstorm or wo late in the afternoon. Turning hotter with highs in the upper 90s to the lower 100s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance for a thunderstorm or two in the evening. Otherwise mostly clear to partly cloudy and breezy at times with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. South wind 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny through early afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Turning even hotter with highs in the lower 100s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

