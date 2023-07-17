LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued an Excessive Heat Watch from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday for for Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry and Yoakum County in Texas. High temperatures near 110° are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Heat Advisory from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Lamb, Parmer, Swisher County in Texas. High temperatures between 105° and 110° are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Heat Advisory from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday for Cottle, Dickens, Hall, Kent, King and Motley County in Texas. High temperatures near 110° are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Midland continues Heat Advisory until 9:00 PM CDT/8:00 PM MDT Tuesday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. High temperatures up 110° are forecast.

Excessive Heat Watch & Heat Advisory

(Valid: Through Tuesday Evening, July 18)

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Monday, July 17)

This Evening & Tonight:

Quiet weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this evening and tonight. Sky conditions will be mainly clear and it’ll be breezy at times. Low temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 20 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 8:57 PM CDT.



Tuesday:

Very hot weather is forecast all across the South Plains Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. High temperatures will range between 100 and 110 degrees. Please exercise hot weather precautions. It’ll be a mainly sunny day. It’ll be a breezy day with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.



Sunrise is at 6:50 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:57 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

Dry and hot weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through Thursday. We’ll have a period of cooler weather Friday through Sunday. It’ll turn hot again by early next week. There is a slight chance for evening and overnight showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.



Triple-digits are forecast area wide on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs between 100 and 110. Middle 90s to lower 100s are forecast on Thursday. Daytime highs Friday will range from the lower to the middle 90s. Upper 80s to the middle 90s are the forecast highs on Saturday. Lower to middle 90s are forecast on Sunday. Monday’s highs will range from the middle to the upper 90s.



Lower to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows Tuesday through Thursday mornings. Friday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Morning lows will range from the middle to the upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures Monday morning will be in the middle 60s to the lower 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, July 17)

Drought Update:

There were some chances in the across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 13. Most of the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains is now categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category the last few weeks. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, July 17:

Sunrise: 6:49 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:57 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 105° (1989)

Record Low: 59° (1930)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Mainly clear breezy at times. Low temperatures in the lower to the middle 70s. South wind 10-20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, breezy and very hot. Highs between 100 and 110. Southwest wind 15-25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, breezy and warm. Low temperatures in the lower to the middle 70s. South wind 15-25 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, breezy and still very hot. Highs between 100 and 110. South wind 15-25 mph.



