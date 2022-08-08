LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

This Evening & Tonight:

Widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue this evening across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Overnight, we could still see some isolated activity. Otherwise, we’ll be mostly cloudy this evening and overnight with low temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. The rain chance is 20-percent this evening and overnight.

Tuesday:

Partly sunny conditions are expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. However, with ample moisture around and daytime heating, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening hours. A few of the storms could produce gusty wind, but organized severe weather is not expected. Brief heavy downpours are possible with some of the storms. Daytime highs will range from the lower to middle 90s on the Caprock, with middle to upper 90s off the Caprock. The rain chance is around 30-percent.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday with partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions. There could be a stray storm lingering on Friday, but overall the pattern will turn warmer and drier on Friday and into the weekend. Hotter weather will return by late weekend and early next week with high pressure building back into the region.

Daytime highs will range lower to the middle 90s Tuesday through Friday. However, with more clouds and rain around, a few spots could stay in the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Middle to upper 90s are expected this weekend and into early next week.

Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, August 8)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

Severe to exceptional drought conditions continue to plague the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The good news is there are rain chances in the forecast this week.

However, the Climate Prediction Center advised drought conditions are forecast to persist through the remainder of summer and into the upcoming fall. As of Monday evening, Lubbock was 6.37 inches below normal on rainfall for 2022.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, August 4)

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 9:

Sunrise: 7:05 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:40 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 103° (2011)

Record Low: 51° (1946)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with widely-scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Then an isolated chance overnight. Lows in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20-percent

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to the middle 90s across the South Plains, with middle to upper 90s across the Rolling Plains Southwest wind, becoming southeasterly by afternoon 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Northeast wind, becoming southwest by afternoon 5-10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser