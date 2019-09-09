KLBK Monday PM Weather Update (9/9/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

A check of the radar shows more showers and thunderstorms across parts of the region on this Monday. Don’t forget you can track showers and thunderstorms across the South Plains and Rolling Plains anytime with our KLBK & EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue in the forecast this evening and overnight. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with lows dropping into the middle and upper 60s.

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Tuesday morning. More scattered showers and thunderstorm are expected to develop by the afternoon and evening hours. It will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day on Monday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s on the Caprock. Areas across the Rolling Plains will have highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s.

Severe weather is not expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. However, brief heavy rainfall in spots could cause some minor flooding.



Extended Forecast:

Scattered thunderstorm chances are expected daily Tuesday through Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling this week. Thunderstorm chances become more isolated by Saturday. Models show dry weather returning to the area for Sunday and Monday. Organized severe weather is not expected, but keep in mind brief heavy rainfall could cause some minor flooding.



Daytime highs will be in the lower to middle 80s Tuesday through Saturday across the South Plains. High temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s again by Sunday and Monday.

Overnight lows will range from the middle to upper 60s over the extended forecast period.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center.

Drought Update:

Moderate and severe stage drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and all the Rolling Plains. Small portions of Castro, Swisher and Briscoe County are in extreme drought conditions. The good news is there is a decent chance for much needed rainfall across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this week.

Here’s the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, September 10:

Sunrise: 7:27 a.m.

Sunset: 8:01 p.m.

Normal High: 86°

Normal Low: 61°

Record High: 103° (2000)

Record Low: 47° (1959)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 40-percent chance for thunderstorms. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with 20-percent chance for thunderstorms in the morning. Then a 40-percent chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40-percent chance for thunderstorms. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with 40-percent chance for thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. South wind 10-15 mph.



