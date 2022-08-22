LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 62°. Winds NE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 81°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.

Over the past 5 days, Lubbock has received 2.22″ of rainfall, and others across the South Plains have seen upwards of 10 inches! Overnight tonight, it looks like we will see a break in the rainfall with a partly to mostly cloudy sky remaining across the region. Some patchy fog will be possible by sunrise on Tuesday, so be sure to take it slow on the roads! Temperatures will bottom out anywhere from the mid 50s to upper 60s, with light winds out of the northeast.

We will be much drier across the region from Tuesday through Thursday. We cannot completely rule out a stray shower or two each day, but most of us are expected to stay rain free. Highs will warm into the 80s across the region under a partly to mostly cloudy sky each day. Winds will shift from the northeast to the southeast by Thursday, with sustained speeds around 10-20 MPH expected. Morning lows will remain seasonably cool, bottoming out in the upper 50s to upper 60s each morning.

Extended Forecast:

Shower and storm chances will begin to increase as we round out the work week and head into the weekend. High temperatures will warm back into the 80s to low 90s Friday through Monday, with winds mainly out of the south around 10-20 MPH. Rain chances begin to ramp back up for Sunday and Monday as a weak front moves back into the region. Scattered showers and storms will be possible region wide. Thankfully, no severe weather is expected at this time. Drought conditions are expected to significantly improve over the next several weeks as this cooler and rainier pattern holds through the first full week of September.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 22nd, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 22nd:

Sunrise: 7:14 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:25 PM CDT

Average High: 91°

Record High: 100° (1930, 1985, and 1999)

Average Low: 67°

Record Low: 58° (1923, 1945, and 1967)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

