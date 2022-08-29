LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms. Low of 66°. Winds N 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered storms. High of 83°. Winds N 12-18 MPH.

As showers and storms begin to wind down tonight, some of us are rejoicing over the rainfall we received! Some areas picked up more than 2″ of rainfall over the past 24 hours. This is fantastic news for ongoing drought conditions across the KLBK viewing area. We also had some pretty strong wind gusts reported as well. Our strongest wind gust received was 73 MPH in Anton, and our heaviest rainfall total as of 9 PM Monday night was 1.75″ in Sundown.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, rain will come to an end. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 60s to low 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the north around 10-15 MPH. Some patchy morning fog is expected, so be sure to keep your headlights on low beam and reduce your speed during your morning commute.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast from Tuesday through Thursday, with rain chances becoming lower and lower each day. Thankfully, no widespread severe weather is expected. The best chance for rainfall will remain over the southern portions of the KLBK viewing area, mainly south of Highway 114 and the Highway 62/82 corridor. Highs each day will warm into the upper 70s to mid and upper 80s, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky persisting. Winds will shift from the north on Tuesday, to the south by Thursday. Sustained speeds around 10-20 MPH are expected. Morning lows in the mid 50s to low 70s will remain.

Extended Forecast:

Our newest drought monitor update on Thursday is expected to reflect even more improvement across the South Plains. This is fantastic news for everyone, but especially our ag-producers across the region. Isolated shower and storm chances will remain in the forecast as wek round out the weekend. We are currently not expecting a washout on any of the days, but some locally heavy rainfall could occur with the strongest storms. No widespread severe weather is expected at this time. Highs will remain below average, ranging through the 80s. Morning lows will remain cool, dropping into the upper 50s to low 70s each morning. Winds will remain out of the southeast around 10-20 MPH. You can also expect it to feel a lot muggier across the region.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 29th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 29th:

Sunrise: 7:19 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:17 PM CDT

Average High: 90°

Record High: 99° (1943, 1990, and 1991)

Average Low: 65°

Record Low: 51° (1917)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx