KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: December 27, 2021

Happy Monday! It was a much cooler day to kick off the last Monday of 2021. Temperatures topped out in the mid to low 60s outside under mostly cloudy skies that produced a shower or two across the region, but not leaving any measurable precipitation. Tonight will be a cooler night with temperatures in the 30s and 40s with wind speeds picking up overnight between 15-20 miles per hour.

The rest of the week will still see above average temperatures in the low to mid 60s and some breezy to windy days. Precipitation chances begin to increase as the New Year’s Eve holiday approaches as a cold front pushes into the region Friday night.