KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: June 14th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 68°. Winds SE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny & warm. High of 94°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

After last week’s scorcher, it looks like temperatures are cooling off 5-8 degrees for the first part of our work week! However; it looks like this cool-down will be short lived. Overnight tonight, we will keep a clear sky around the region. Dewpoints will increase just a tad as our dry line backs to the west. This will keep our low temperatures in the middle 60s to middle 70s on Tuesday morning. Winds will remain out of the southeast around 8-12 MPH.

Tuesday will be a warm day across the region, with high temperatures topping out around 2-5 degrees above average! We’ll range through the 90s Tuesday afternoon under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Overnight, we will keep a mostly clear sky around. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s to upper 70s on Wednesday morning.

Our upward trend of temperatures will continue on Wednesday. Some areas will return to the triple digits! A sunny sky and winds near 15-20 MPH are expected, with the wind direction shifting from the southwest in the morning, to the southeast in the afternoon! Highs will range from 94°-104° Wednesday afternoon.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will continue to trend upwards this week as an upper level system of high pressure remains in place over the desert southwest. Highs will range from 95°-110° from Thursday through Sunday, with this weekend looking the warmest. A few showers will be possible across the South Plains on Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will range from the middle 60s to the upper 70s each day. Overall, winds will generally be out of the south around 15-25 MPH.

7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 14th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, June 14th:

Sunrise: 6:36 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:59 PM CDT

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 62°

Record High: 106° (1939)

Record Low: 44° (1947)

Have a terrific Tuesday South Plains!

-Jacob.

