KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: June 21st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Cloud or two. Low of 58°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Few clouds. High of 88°. Winds SW 20-30 MPH.

Although today is the first full day of summer, it has felt a lot like fall or spring across the South Plains. High temperatures were a good 20-30 degrees colder across the KLBK viewing area today. A cold front moved through early this morning, bringing in a lot of cooler air, gusty winds, clouds, and even some dust! Tonight will be a little cooler than normal, with low temperatures falling below average. We will see morning lows range from the lower 50s to the middle 60s by Tuesday morning. A few clouds will hang around the region tonight, with winds out of the east around 10-15 MPH.

High temperatures on Tuesday will return to near average levels. High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the middle 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will remain mild, with temperatures bottoming out from the middle 60s to the middle 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Extended Forecast:

Wednesday through Friday will be hot across the region, with triple digit heat returning to the South Plains. Highs will range from 95 degrees to 105 degrees each of these three days, with winds out of the southwest around 20-30 MPH, with gusts over 35 MPH at times. By Friday evening, showers and storms will begin to increase across northern portions of the South Plains. Another trough axis is forecasted to set up over the central portions of the United States, with a strong ridge out west. This has the potential to significantly increase our rain chances this weekend into early next week. Our temperatures would likely result in below average conditions due to the increased amount of cloud coverage and rainfall. We will keep you updated on this weekend’s system as it draws closer to western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Until then, be sure to practice heat and sun safety! Always look in your vehicle before you lock your doors. Make sure no children or pets are ever left inside!

Valid: June 21st, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, June 21st:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 107° (1981)

Record Low: 54° (1946)

