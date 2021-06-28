KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: June 28th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Low of 65°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: More rain. High of 77°. Winds E 15-20 MPH.

A lot of rain has fallen across the South Plains over the past several days. Some portions of the region have seen close to 8 inches of rainfall! Overnight tonight, more showers and storms will be possible. Areas that get caught under the heaviest showers and storms could see an additional 1-3″ of rainfall! Flash flooding will be possible, so remember to turn around, don’t drown! Temperatures will range through the 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast around 10-15 MPH under a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky.

Tuesday will be another cool, cloudy, and rainy day for the region. Although not everyone is expected to see rainfall, most of the area will see some! An additional 1-2″ of rainfall will be possible for areas that get caught under the strongest showers and storms. Thankfully, no severe weather is expected. However, flooding will continue to remain a big concern. It only takes 6″ of flowing water to wash a vehicle off the road! Your life is not worth the risk, so please don’t take that risk. High temperatures will range through the upper 60s to lower 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east around 15-20 MPH. Tuesday night into Wednesday will bring more showers to the KLBK viewing area, with lows bottoming out in the 60s to lower 70s.

Showers and storms are expected to become more isolated on Wednesday, with only a 30% chance of rainfall for the South Plains. Highs will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s across the region, with winds out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH under a mostly cloudy sky. Rain showers will become even more isolated Wednesday evening into Thursday morning as temperatures range from the middle 60s to middle 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Rain chances will taper off as we head into the middle of the work week, possibly allowing some areas to dry out just a tad. However, as we head into the weekend, it looks like another piece of energy will move into the South Plains. This will increase rain chances for Friday and Saturday. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side, especially Friday evening. Rain chances will decrease once again as we head into next week. Temperatures will remain below average through the holiday weekend, with more mild temperatures expected next week. Drought conditions will drastically improve over western areas. Eastern zones are expected to remain drought free.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 28th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, June 28th:

Sunrise: 6:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:02 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 107° (1957 & 2017)

Record Low: 57° (1948)

Have a terrific Tuesday South Plains!

-Jacob.

