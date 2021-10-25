KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: October 25, 2021

Happy Monday! It was a sunny and warm start to the work week with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, but big changes are on the way. Tonight we can expect mostly clear skies and temperatures to stay on the mild side in the upper 50s and low 60s, but we will see a rise in humidity levels overnight. Tuesday is when things start to change. Tuesday will start out with mostly cloudy skies in the morning, and begin to clear out gradually as the day progresses. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s once again before a cold front sweeps across the area Tuesday night. A dryline will move in ahead of the cold front that could bring some severe storms to mostly the eastern portion of the region. The far eastern counties are under a slight risk for severe storms with gusty winds up to 50 miles per hour and large hail being the main concerns for the area. The cold front will bring more fall-like temperatures back to the South Plains by Wednesday.