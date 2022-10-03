LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 54°. Winds SSE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 80°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Scattered clouds will increase in coverage over eastern New Mexico this evening into the overnight hours. We are expecting a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky around the region overnight. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 8-12 MPH. Temperatures will settle in the mid 40s to upper 50s by sunrise on Tuesday.

Showers and storms will return to the KLBK viewing area on Tuesday. The best chance will exist over western areas, especially west of Highway 385. We will keep rain coverage around 20% of the area, meaning that 20% of the KLBK viewing area will see measurable rainfall. Temperatures will be right at average, peaking in the mid 70s to mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Wins will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Clouds increase during the evening, and linger through the overnight hours. Low temperatures drop into the upper 40s to upper 50s by Wednesday morning as a weak ‘cold’ front begins to enter the South Plains.

A weak ‘cold’ front passes through the area on Wednesday, slightly increasing rain coverage around eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Rain coverage has been bumped up to 30% of the area on Wednesday. Some storms are possible, but no severe weather is expected. Daytime highs will warm into the 70s to low 80s. We will see winds shift to the north throughout the day, with gusts upwards of 30 MPH expected. A partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected area-wide. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be mostly dry, as lows bottom out in the upper 40s to low 60s.

Shower and storms will become more isolated on Thursday, with high temperatures holding steady in the 70s to low 80s. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around the area, with winds out of the northeast around 10-15. Rain chances will remain highest over northwestern areas. By Thursday evening, some areas will have rain totals as high as 0.75″-1.00″! Thursday night into Friday morning will remain seasonably cool, with temperatures getting down into the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast:

Isolated rain chances remain in the forecast for the remainder of our 7-day! Best chances will continue to exist in eastern New Mexico and extreme western Texas where monsoon moisture is greatest. High temperatures are expected to remain slightly below average each day, only warming into the 70s to low 80s. Morning lows will continue to range from the low 40s to mid 50s. A few upper 30s may even be possible Saturday morning! Winds will gradually shift back to the south from the east-northeast. Gusts as high as 20-30 MPH are expected most of the week. Our mostly cloudy sky will hang around most days. Download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to track this week’s rain!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 3rd, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, October 3rd:

Sunrise: 7:43 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:29 PM CDT

Average High: 80°

Record High: 100° (2000)

Average Low: 53°

Record Low: 35° (1961)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

