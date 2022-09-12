LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 62°. Winds SSE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warm. High of 90°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

A mostly clear and calm evening and overnight period is in store for eastern New Mexico and western Texas. We will keep just a few clouds around overnight with winds out of the south around 8-12 MPH. By sunrise on our Tuesday, we will see temperatures bottom out in the upper 50s to upper 60s, with the warmest temperatures remaining off the caprock.

Tuesday will be a dry and warm day across the South Plains. Highs will peak in the mid 80s to mid 90s, with coolest temperatures remaining in eastern New Mexico. We will see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky across the region, with winds out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be seasonably mild, with lows settling in the low 60s to low 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will return to the forecast late Wednesday. Before the precipitation arrives, we will see an increasingly cloudy sky across the KLBK viewing area. We are expected to keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky throughout the day, with highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Sustained winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Showers and storms look most likely in eastern New Mexico after 4 PM MST. Some of these storms could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Storms will spill over into western Texas after 6 PM CST. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible through 2 AM. We will dry out overnight as temperatures cool into the 60s to low 70s.

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible on Thursday. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 80s to mid 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible through 10 PM. We will dry out overnight, with lows cooling into the low 60s to low 70s once again.

Extended Forecast:

By the time Friday rolls around, we will begin to dry out across the region. Highs will remain above average by 3-8 degrees across the region, continuing to peak in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Areas off the Caprock could peak in the middle to upper 90s Friday through Monday of next week. Morning lows will remain slightly above their seasonal averages, too, bottoming out in the low 60s to low 70s. We are expected to remain dry this weekend into early next week, with winds remaining a bit breezy out of the south. Sustained speeds around 10-20 MPH are expected.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 12th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, September 12th:

Sunrise: 7:29 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:58 PM CDT

Average High: 86°

Record High: 100° (1930)

Average Low: 61°

Record Low: 44° (1959)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

