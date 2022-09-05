LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 65°. Winds SE→NW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 93°. Winds SW→E 12-18 MPH.

We will keep a few clouds around the South Plains overnight tonight as winds stay out of the southeast around 5-10 MPH. By sunrise. winds will shift to the northwest, resulting in low temperatures in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

High temperatures will remain slightly above their seasonal average from Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 80s to upper 90s, with some areas off the Caprock – across the Rolling Plains – getting close to the triple digit mark! As high pressure begins to build in from the northwest, rain chances will continue to push into central and eastern Texas. Looks like all of the KLBK viewing area will remain dry from Tuesday through Thursday. We will keep a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky around the region each day. Winds will mainly be out of the southeast around 10-20 MPH. Morning lows will be seasonably cool, bottoming out in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Last week’s heavy rain, that we saw on Wednesday, will result in some big improvement on this week’s drought monitor. The newest update will be released late Thursday morning.

Extended Forecast:

As we begin to head into the weekend, we will remain dry and warm across the region. Highs on Friday will peak in the mid 80s to mid 90s under a partly cloudy sky, with winds out of the south around 12-18 MPH. By Saturday, we will be watching for a cold front across the South Plains. Latest data suggests that we will see a cold front move into the region sometime late Saturday into Sunday. This could result in a few showers and storms across the region on Saturday and Sunday.

Texas Tech takes on the University of Houston at The Jones this Saturday, with a kickoff time of 3:00 PM CDT! We could see a few storms in the area then, with temperatures in the 80s to low 90s. Winds will shift from the southeast to the northeast behind the front, with gusts as high as 25-30 MPH possible outside of storms. Some storms could produce some severe wind gusts as high as 60-70 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be seasonably cool, with temperatures in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Once the cold front clears our area on Sunday, we will see below average temperatures briefly return. Highs on Sunday will struggle to get out of the 70s for some of us, with winds out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH. Showers and storms will remain possible south of Highway 380. Temperatures will begin to rebound on Monday, with highs returning to the 80s area-wide. Southerly winds around 12-18 MPH are expected.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 5th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, September 5th:

Sunrise: 7:24 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:07 PM CDT

Average High: 88°

Record High: 102° (2000)

Average Low: 63°

Record Low: 46° (1961)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

