KLBK Monday Weather Update: January 3, 2022

The first Monday of 2022 was off to a pretty average start. We saw temperatures in the mid 50s across the South Plains with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze. Tonight, temperatures will significantly cool down with most folks reaching temperatures below freezing.

The rest of the week seems to continue the rollercoaster of temperatures. Tuesday will see temperatures trying to reach the 70s with wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour. Wednesday brings a cold front back to the region which will have our temperatures back down in the 30s and 40s and overnight lows in the teens and 20s before we warm back up for the weekend.