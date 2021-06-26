KLBK Saturday Afternoon Severe Weather Update

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on the potential for severe storms across the South Plains for Saturday evening.

Another round of severe storms are expected across the South Plains for Saturday, June 23th, 2021. On the map below, areas in yellow are under a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms. This includes the city of Lubbock. Areas in the dark green are under a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk. The main threats with today’s severe weather potential will be wind gusts 60-80 MPH, hail up to 2″ in diameter, and isolated tornadoes.

Day 1 SPC Outlook for Saturday, June 26th, 2021

Threat Levels for Saturday, June 26th, 2021

In addition to the severe weather potential, there is also a high likelihood of flash flooding across the KLBK viewing area. As a result of that, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the shaded regions below until 5 AM Sunday morning. A widespread 1-3″ of rainfall is possible, with some areas seeing over 3″.

Storms are expected to develop along remnant boundaries, from Friday night’s storms, over western portions of the South Plains between 3-5 PM CDT. These storms will rapidly increase in number, and move to the northeast. Our greatest potential for severe storms will exist from 3 PM through Midnight. Heavy rain will continue after the severe weather threat has ended, likely lasting into the late morning hours of Sunday.

After this round of severe weather ends across the region, heavy rainfall is expected to continue on and off for the next several days. Please never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember to turn around, don’t drown. Some areas could see over 6″ of rainfall by this time next week. This means that drought conditions will continue to improve across the region.

Stay weather aware this evening! The KLBK First Warning Weather Team is here to keep you and your family safe through the storms!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx