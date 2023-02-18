LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Saturday evening weather update for February 18th, 2023.

Today: We woke up to a few snow flurries this morning! Today temperatures remained around the low to mid 50s. The winds picked up at times, with gusts reaching 30-40 mph.

Tonight: Overnight, the winds will remain breezy out of the west. We will see a low of 37 degrees.

Tomorrow: We are going to see some warmer temperatures starting tomorrow! We will have a high of 75 degrees. The wind will be picking up even more, with speeds around 25-30 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Monday night into Tuesday, we will see a repeated low of 48 degrees.

Tuesday will have those same warm temperatures, with the dreaded wind. Dry and dusty winds will be blowing in from the southwest. Our high will be 74 degrees.

Wednesday we will see a low of 48 degrees and a high of 69. Temperatures will drop a little bit. We could see a few sprinkles Wednesday morning. The winds will still be severely blowing out of the southwest, with gusts up to 50 mph.

Thursday we will have a low of 37 degrees and a high of 64. The skies will clear up and we will have a mostly sunny day. The winds will begin to change directions, coming from several different directions and blowing at 18-22 mph.

Friday temperatures will remain within the low 60s. Our low will be 34, and our high right at average temperatures, 60 degrees. The winds will begin to sustain to a low of 8-12 mph.

Overnight into Saturday, we will drop to 43 degrees and reach 63 throughout the day. We could see some small showers move in around the morning.

Happy Saturday, and enjoy your weekend! Don’t get blown away!

– Kathryn