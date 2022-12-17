LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 25°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cool. High of 51°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

A clear sky will be interrupted by increasing clouds after midnight tonight through sunrise Sunday. Winds will be out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH. By sunrise, we’ll see temperatures bottom out anywhere from the upper 10s over the northwestern South Plains, to the lower 30s over southeastern areas.

Forecast low temperatures for Sunday morning, December 18th, 2022.

High temperatures will climb into the mid 40s to mid 50s under a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday! We are expecting a few showers to move through the region. They should be in the form of mainly rain, but a few sleet pellets could mix in. Roadways are expected to remain fine, as precipitation totals will generally remain less than 0.05″-0.10″. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Sunday night into Monday morning will be warmer than average for this time of year, with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to the upper 30s.

Forecast high temperatures for Sunday afternoon, December 18th, 2022.

We will be flirting with the 60s for areas along and to the east of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor on Monday! Temperatures will peak anywhere from the mid 50s to the mid 60s across the forecast area, with winds shifting from the south to the north later in the evening as a cold front moves into the region. Gusts as high as 30-35 MPH are expected throughout the day, with a mostly sunny sky around the region. Monday night through Tuesday morning will be cool and breezy, with temperatures settling in the upper 10s to lower 30s.

Temperatures take a tumble on Tuesday. Highs will only warm into the upper 30s to upper 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will shift from the northeast to the southeast throughout the day, with gusts as high as 25-30 MPH possible. We will remain dry throughout the day and overnight hours. Another cold night is expected, with low temperatures cooling into the upper 10s to lower 30s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Extended Forecast:

Mother Nature will put the ‘wind’ in Wednesday next week, as gusts could approach 40 MPH out of the south around the region. Our pressure gradient will increase significantly ahead of our next cold front that is scheduled to arrive on Thursday. Compressional heating will lead to highs on Wednesday in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, our strongest cold front of the season will race into the South Plains.

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for both Thursday, December 22nd, and Friday, December 23rd, 2022 due to dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill values. High temperatures for both days will be right at, if not slightly below freezing. Temperatures will struggle to warm into the 20s and 30s each day, with morning lows in the single digits to upper 10s. Wind gusts upwards of 35-45 MPH will drop wind chill values well below zero, resulting in frostbite for those outdoors in as little as 10-15 minutes. Forecast models have been trending a little further west over the past several updates, and now try to bring some light snow showers to areas off the Caprock on Thursday. As of right now, no snow accumulation is expected within the KLBK viewing area. Highs on Saturday will be right around freezing, with temperatures by Christmas day expected to peak in the 40s. Be sure to stay with your KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates throughout the next week!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 17th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, December 17th:

Sunrise: 7:46 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:41 PM CDT

Average High: 55°

Record High: 78° (1980)

Average Low: 28°

Record Low: 5° (1932)

Have a superb Sunday, South Plains!

-Jacob

