LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Saturday evening weather update!

Tonight temperatures will drop back down to freezing. Lubbock will have a low of 32 degrees, putting us right on that mark. Other temperatures across West Texas will remain in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Sunday will see warmer temperatures, peaking to 71 degrees. Monday will be getting a bit warm with a high of 75 degrees, but we will see some winds out of the southwest ranging between 15-20 mph.

Tuesday temperatures are dropping back down and getting chilly! We will see a high of 49 for the entire day. We will have a bit more cloud coverage as those temps stay low, and could even see a few showers. Throughout Tuesday night, temperatures will cool down with a low of 31 into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday we could have a shower or two with temperatures barely rising to 53 for the high. Winds won’t get too severe, ranging anywhere from 12-18 mph.

Thursday those West Texas winds will be picking back up with a variation of directions between 15 and 20 mph. Our low will be 35 accompanied by a high of 54 degrees.

Into the weekend those temperatures will cool back down with a low of 27 on Thursday night carrying into Friday. Friday will only reach 47 degrees and will cool down to 25 later that night, leading into Saturday.

Saturday will reach a high of 56 degrees, barely putting us below that average mark which is sitting at 58 degrees.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

Kathryn Campbell