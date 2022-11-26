LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 32°. Winds WNW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. High of 52°. Winds NW→SW 10-15 MPH.

After a mixed bag of precipitation over the past several days, may of us are ready for some sunshine and warmer temperatures! Some of our western areas did see some snowfall Thursday through this morning. Our big winner was 7.5″ in Kenna, NM, which is in southwestern Roosevelt county. Hobbs won 2nd place, with a total of 5.5″ of snowfall. Melrose and Levelland both officially reported 2″ of snow, Lingo, NM in southeastern Roosevelt county reported 1.5″, and Denver City, Ropesville, Whiteface, and Friona all recorded up to 1″ of snow. Below is a map of rough estimated totals across the region.

Estimated snowfall totals based off of official observation, social media posts, and radar estimations.

A cold and clear night is expected across the region tonight. Patchy snow cover and west-northwesterly winds will allow lows to hover near or slightly below freezing west of Highway 385. The rest of the region will bottom out in the mid 30s to low 40s under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be out of the west-northwest around 8-12 MPH.

Highs will return to the 40s and 50s for Sunday, with the 60s returning for Monday and Tuesday. Morning lows will continue to range from the mid 20s to upper 40s. We will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky return to the region, with winds mainly out of the southwest around 10-20 MPH. Gusts could exceed 30 MPH on Tuesday as our next cold front approaches the region. A strong cold front will pass through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday, with lows plummeting into the 20s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Extended Forecast:

After a cold and breezy Wednesday, winds will begin to subside for Thursday. Highs will range from the low 40s to mid 50s each day under a partly cloudy sky. Highs warm into the 60s and low 70s for Friday and Saturday, with winds out of the southwest around 10-20 MPH. Morning lows will vary anywhere from the upper 10s to mid 30s for Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with the 30s to low 40s expected for Friday and Saturday mornings.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 26th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, November 26th:

Sunrise: 7:29 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:40 PM CDT

Average High: 60°

Record High: 82° (1970)

Average Low: 33°

Record Low: 8° (1980)

Have a superb Sunday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx