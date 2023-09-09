LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Saturday evening weather update for September 9th, 2023.

Good evening, South Plains! Today we had some warm temperatures for a TTU gameday.

Tonight it is looking like we have a line of storms approaching the western parts of the South Plains, with some high wind and possible quarter sized hail. The greatest magnitude of the storm should stick around the western South Plains and far southwestern Texas Panhandle.

Tomorrow we will see a high of 94 degrees with some afternoon thunderstorms. The surface pattern is looking a bit muddled by Sunday from some nocturnal storms and lingering clouds with precipitation off of the Caprock.

Extended Forecast:

Sunday night we will drop down to 67 degrees with some P.M. thunderstorms. Monday will start to cool down giving us a taste of fall weather! Our high for the day will reach 84 degrees with stormy conditions throughout the day. There will be a 40% chance of precipitation for the day and it will raise throughout the evening and night hours.

Monday night will drop to 62 with a high of 73 for Tuesday! There will be a 50% chance of precipitation and light jackets will be needed! Tuesday night will cool to 60 with Wednesday being another nice day with a high of 76. Wednesday will have a 30 – 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Wednesday night will drop to 60 with a high of 77 for Thursday with another 20 – 30% chance of precipitation.

Thursday night will cool to 58 degrees and Friday will warm to 77 with a 20 – 30% chance of precipitation.

Friday night’s low is 58 with Saturday’s high being 78 with some more rain chances.

Enjoy the weekend and the lovely weather to come!

-Kathryn