LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster has your Saturday evening weather update for December 16th, 2023.

Good evening! I hope you’re all having a great weekend and I hope tomorrow we will wake up with another TTU win!

Tonight temperatures are cooling down into the 20s – 30s for most. Lubbock will reach a low of 31 degrees with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow will be a warm Sunday with a lot of sunshine and a high of 65 degrees. Winds will be from the north at calm speeds around 5-10 mph.

Sunday night will be seeing a slight front moving in to drop high temperatures on Monday. Lubbock’s high will top out at 54 degrees with winds shifting more from the southeast direction.

Monday night we will cool to 34 and conditions will be much warmer for the week. Tuesday will see a high of 59 with breezy winds from the southwest at 15-20 mph.

Tuesday night will cool to 38 with Wednesday warming up to 62 and southern winds at 12-18 mph. We will see a lot more cloud coverage preparing us for precipitation chances to spike.

Wednesday night Lubbock will cool to 44 with Thursday warming up to 61 and a 40% chance of liquid rain! Thursday night will be another warmer one with a low of 42.

Friday will warm up to 62 with a 20% chance of rain and northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Friday night we will drop to 41 with Saturday warming up to 58 with another 10% chance of rain.

Enjoy the weekend!

-Kathryn