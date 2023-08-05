LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Saturday evening weather update for August 5th, 2023.

Good evening and happy Saturday!

Tonight we will see a 20% chance of precipitation for northern counties. Temperatures will remain warm for overnight lows; bringing us down to 75 degrees tomorrow morning here in Lubbock.

Tomorrow will be a sunny Sunday with a high of 99 degrees and another late chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies should be mostly clear with winds out of the east at 8 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Sunday night will cool to 74 degrees and rise back up to triple digits in time for the work week. Make sure your kiddo is playground ready in the intense heat and sunshine! Monday will also look at the chance for evening and nightly showers and thunderstorms; a 20% chance for the region.

Monday night will cool to 73 rising to 104 for Tuesday. Tuesday could hold some more heat advisories with temperatures literally bringing the heat across the South Plains. Tuesday will have winds out of the south, south west at around 8-12 mph.

Tuesday night will barely drop at all, bringing us a low of 76 degrees and a high of 104 yet again for Wednesday. Winds will be fairly calm around 10-15 mph.

Wednesday night will see more warm overnight lows. Lubbock will drop to 65 and Thursday remains consistent with a high of 104 for Lubbock.

Thursday night into Friday morning will cool to 75 with a very hot high of 105 for Friday.

Kicking off the weekend will be hot and sunny with possibly some chances for evening showers on Saturday. Saturday’s high will reach 102 degrees.

Soak up the weekend and if you’re soaking up the sunshine, stay hydrated!

-Kathryn