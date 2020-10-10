KLBK Saturday PM Weather (10/10/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



Extended Forecast:

Lubbock set a new record high on this Saturday of 98° at the airport. The old record high was 93° from 1965. We’ll be flirting with or possibly setting another record high on Sunday as well. The record high for Sunday is 93° from 1979. I’m forecasting a high of 94° for the Hub City.

The weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains will remain quiet this evening and overnight with low temperatures ranging from the lower to the middle 50s across the region. The wind will stay southerly this evening but will shift westerly overnight.

As mentioned above, we’ll be flirting with or setting another record high here in Lubbock on Sunday. Other than the warmth, the major weather story on Sunday will be critical wildfire conditions Sunday afternoon and into Sunday evening. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the area. We’ll have a westerly wind in the morning around 10-15 mph, but the wind will kick up in the afternoon to 20-30 mph. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph. Patchy blowing dust is expected in the afternoon as well. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s on the Caprock, with middle to upper 90s expected across the Rolling Plains.

Extended Forecast:

Other than a roller coaster of temperatures, we still have no significant weather pattern chances across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the extended forecast period. Two strong fronts are expected this week. Unfortunately, we still see no signs of rain in the forecast.

Highs on Sunday will range from the upper 80s to the upper 90s across the region. It will be cooler on Monday with highs ranging from the middle to upper 70s. Warmer weather will return on Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. It’ll be even warming on Wednesday with lower to middle 90s expected. We’ll drop back into the upper 60s to lower 70s by Thursday and Friday. Upper 70s to lower 80s return by early next weekend.

Overnight lows will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s over the extended forecast period.

Drought Update:

Exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Severe and moderate drought, along with abnormally dry conditions continue across the Rolling Plains. Unfortunately, we have no rain chances in the forecast.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, October 11:

Sunrise: 7:49 a.m.

Sunset: 7:18 p.m.

Normal High: 77°

Normal Low: 50°

Record High: 93° (1979)

Record Low: 33° (2019)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mainly clear with lows in the lower to middle 50s. South wind 10-15 mph, shifting to the west overnight.



Sunday: Becoming windy with patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Otherwise sunny with highs in ranging from the upper 80s to the upper 90s. West wind 10-15 mph in the morning, increasing to 20-30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph possible.



Sunday Night: Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mainly clear with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West-southeast wind 15-25 mph, turning northwesterly and northerly overnight.

Monday: Sunny and cooler with highs ranging from the middle to upper 70s. Northeast wind, becoming southeast in the afternoon 10-15 mph.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser