KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (10/24/20)

Lubbock’s first freeze of the season was recorded Saturday morning at the airport when it dropped to 31° at 4:52 AM CDT. After a chilly day on Friday, it was a milder Saturday across the region with highs ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s.

It will be warmer tonight across the region thanks to a south and southwest wind 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

On Sunday, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions as the next cold front moves across the South and Rolling Plains. The boundary will set up a variable of temperatures across the South and Rolling Plains. Highs will only be in the 50s/60s across the northern counties, 60s/70s across the central counties and 70s/80s over the southern counties. The wind will turn north and northeasterly behind the front 15-25 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Significant changes are on the way to the South and Rolling Plains for the first half of the new work and school week with colder weather and the threat of wintry precipitation. The later half of the week and next weekend will be dry and milder.

Highs will only be in the 50s/60s across the northern counties, 60s/70s across the central counties and 70s/80s over the southern counties. Monday’s high temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Lower to middle 30s are expected on Tuesday. Upper 30s to middle 40s are the forecast highs on Wednesday. We’re back into the lower to middle 50s by Thursday, with middle 50s to lower 60s on Friday. Next Saturday looks warmer, with middle to upper 60s expected.



Low temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s Sunday morning. It will be colder Monday morning, with lows ranging from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. Upper 10s to middles are expected Tuesday morning, with middle 20s to lower 30s Wednesday morning. Morning lows Thursday and Friday morning will be in the lower to middle 30s. Middle to upper 30s are expected next Saturday morning.

Time Change Next Weekend:

Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time ends next weekend. We’ll “fall back” one hour on Sunday, November 1 at 2:00 AM CT.



Drought Update:

Exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Severe and moderate drought, along with abnormally dry conditions continue across the Rolling Plains. Unfortunately, we have no rain chances in the forecast.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, October 25:

Sunrise: 8:01 a.m.

Sunset: 7:01 p.m.

Normal High: 72°

Normal Low: 45°

Record High: 91° (1959)

Record Low: 28° (2019)

Tonight: Partly cloudy and milder. Lows ranging from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. South-southwest wind 10-15 mph.



Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and turning breezy, Highs in the 50s/60s across the northern counties, 60s/70s across the central counties and 70s/80s over the southern counties. North-northeast wind 15-25 mph.



Sunday Night: Increasing clouds with a chance of a wintry mix after midnight. Colder with lows ranging from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. Northeast wind 15-20 mph.

A slight chance of rain after 8pm, mixing with sleet after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. Northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.



Monday: Cloudy and colder with a chance of a wintry mix. High temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Northeast wind 15-20 mph.

