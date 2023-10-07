LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

This Evening & Tonight:

Another cool night is ahead across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. A clear sky is forecast with low temperatures ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. The wind will be out of the south 5-15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 7:24 PM CDT.

Sunday:

Following another cool morning, warmer weather is forecast on Sunday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Sunny conditions are forecast with high temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. The wind will be out of the southwest 10 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:47 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:23 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

A dry weather pattern is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the extended forecast period through early next week.

We’ll start warming back up on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and the lower 80s. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower to the middle 80s. Even warmer weather will make a brief return on Wednesday with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the very low 90s. We’ll start cooling down on some on Thursday with daytime highs ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. Even cooler weather returns on Friday with daytime highs dropping back into the middle to the upper 60s. Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the middle to the upper 60s.



It’ll stay on the cool side Sunday morning with lows ranging from the middle 40s and lower 50s. Monday and Tuesday’s low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s. Milder mornings are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with lows ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Middle 40s to lower 50s are forecast on Friday morning. Even cooler weather is forecast for Saturday morning with lows ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s.

Annular Solar Eclipse on Saturday, October 14:

Texas is one of eight states that will get the best view of the upcoming annular solar eclipse on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Lubbock and the South Plains region is located in a great position as the path of the eclipse will take it over southeastern New Mexico, the far southwestern South Plains and the Permian Basin.



According to information on the NASA website, the eclipse will begin at 10:17 AM CDT, reach maximum at 11:44 AM CDT and end at 1:19 PM CDT as viewed from Lubbock.



The total duration will be three hours and two minutes for Lubbock



Totality will only reach a maximum of 93.4% at the peak of the event at 11:44 AM CDT.



Drought Update:

There were some noted changes in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, October 5. Some areas have returned to “drought-free” status around portions of the South Plains. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported overall across areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Abnormally dry (D0) conditions are now being reported in the immediate Lubbock area as of Thursday’s update. Severe stage drought conditions were creeping northward across the far southern South Plains and the Rolling Plains from the northern Permian Basin.

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, October 7:

Sunrise: 7:46 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:24 PM CDT

Normal High: 79°

Normal Low: 52°

Record High: 98° (1979)

Record Low: 31° (1952)

Tonight: A clear sky and continued cool. Low temperatures ranging from middle 40s to the lower 50s. South wind 5-15 mph.



Sunday: A sunny sky and turning warmer. High temperatures in the upper 70s and the lower 80s. Southwest wind10-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear and milder. Low temperatures in the lower to the middle 50s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Monday: Sunny to mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High temperatures in the lower to the middle 80s. South wind 10-15 mph.

