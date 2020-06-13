KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (6/13/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

High pressure continues to dominate our weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this weekend. High pressure causes sinking air, so there is little if any cloud cover around the area. The high pressure is also keep moisture well to our west in New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado where there have been showers and thunderstorms.

The wind will begin to decrease this evening across the area. We’ll stay clear into the evening and overnight with lower to middle 60s expected.

A nice Sunday is on tap with highs in the lower 90s, a light south breeze and plenty of sunshine.

Extended Forecast:

Sunny days and clear nights will continue across the South and Rolling Plains for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. A few clouds may return by Wednesday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are expected for Thursday through Saturday. Long-range model data is suggesting a small chance for rain on Thursday and Saturday evening. For now I’ll watch the model trends before the introduce any rain chances into the forecast.

Daytime highs will be in the lower 90s on Sunday. It’ll be slightly cooler on Monday and Tuesday with upper 80s to lower 90s expected. We’ll climb back into the middle 90s by Wednesday. High temperatures will hold in the middle 90s Thursday through Saturday.

Morning lows will be in the lower to middle 60s on Sunday. Upper 50s to lower 60s can be expected Monday morning, with lows 60s returning for Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will be milder for Wednesday through Saturday with middle 60s expected.

Summer Solstice:

The summer solstice will occur next Saturday, June 20, at 4:43 PM CDT.

Drought Update:

Severe and moderate drought conditions are in place across most of the South Plains and portions of the Rolling Plains. Chances for precipitation are not looking promising over the extended forecast period.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, June 14:

Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Sunset: 8:58 p.m.

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 64°

Record High: 106° (1939)

Record Low: 44° (1947)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: A clear sky with south wind around 10-15 mph. Lows in the lower to middle 60s.

Sunday: A sunny day with a south wind 10-15 mph. Highs in the lower 90s

Sunday Night: Mainly clear with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph.

Monday: A sunny day with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. South wind 10-15 mph.

