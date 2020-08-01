KLBK Saturday PM Weather (8/1/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



A few showers and thunderstorms developed this afternoon and have been moving southward just off the Caprock. We even had couple of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for gusty wind and 1.00″ hail with a few of the storms. Slight storm chances will remain across the Rolling Plains this evening before ending. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy conditions will continue this evening. We’ll eventually become partly cloudy overnight with lows in the middle 60s.

Quiet weather is expected across the South and Rolling Plains for the majority of our Sunday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are expected with highs in the middle 90s. A cold front will move into the area Sunday night and into Monday morning. Models show a complex of showers and thunderstorms moving over the region Sunday night and into early Monday morning.



Extended Forecast:

A complex of thunderstorms will move across the south and rolling plains late Sunday PM and into early Monday AM. Otherwise, high pressure will build back over the region this week suppressing rain chances for the majority and cranking up the heat. A few models hint at a very isolated storm chance each day in the afternoon and evening hours Monday through Saturday.

Highs in Sunday will be in the middle 90s on Sunday, with lower to middle 90s expected on Monday. Hotter weather returns into the week with upper 90s to lower 100s Tuesday through Saturday.

Overnight lows will be in the middle 60s Sunday and Monday mornings. Lows climb back into the lower 70s Tuesday through Saturday mornings.

Tropical Weather:

For the latest information on Hurricane Isaias and to track the system along the east coast of the U.S., check out the EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar. Just click on the “active tropical track” layer.

Drought Update:

Extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains and portions of the Rolling Plains. The drought is worse for areas on the Caprock.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, August 2:

Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.

Sunset: 8:46 p.m.

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 105° (2012)

Record Low: 54° (1936)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: A slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening, mainly off the Caprock. Otherwise, partly cloudy with lows in the middle to upper 60s. East-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the middle 90s. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the middle 60s. East-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Monday: Storms ending early in the morning with clouds decreasing. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 90s. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

