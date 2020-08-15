KLBK Saturday PM Weather (8/15/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible this afternoon, this evening and overnight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. A few storms could be on the strong side wind small hail and gusty wind. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy conditions with lows ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected on Sunday with highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Like today, we’ll see clouds increase into the afternoon and evening hours with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across the area. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side with some hail and gust winds.

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms from Sunday PM into early Monday AM, as well as Monday PM and into early Tuesday AM. There is a also a slight chance for a thunderstorm Wednesday PM. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions each day through the extended forecast period.

Highs on Sunday will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. We’ll drop back into the lower to middle 90s on Monday. Daytime highs will hold in the middle 90s Tuesday through Saturday.

Overnight lows will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s over the extended forecast period.

Drought Update:

Extreme drought condition are being report across portions of the northern South Plains and the southwestern South Plains. Nearly all of the South Plains and most of the Rolling Plains are experiencing moderate to severe stage drought conditions.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, August 9:

Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.

Sunset: 8:32 p.m.

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 104° (1943)

Record Low: 55° (1931)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 30-percent chance for thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Southeast wind, shifting to the north overnight 5-15 mph.



Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30-percent chance for thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into the early evening hours. Highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. East wind 5-10 mph.



Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30-percent chance for thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20-percent chance for thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. East-northeast wind 5-10 mph.

