KLBK Saturday PM Weather (8/17/19)

Lubbock has topped out 104° this afternoon at the airport, which breaks the previous record high of 103° from 1978. Highs all across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Saturday were in the lower 100s.

Like the last few days, high-resolution forecast models show a slight chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Outflow boundaries produced by thunderstorms could produce some brief areas of blowing dust. We’ll keep some cloud around this afternoon and evening, but the sky will become mostly clear overnight. It will be warm overnight with lows only dropping into the lower and middle 70s.

We’ll be flirting with record high temperatures once again here in Lubbock on Sunday. The record high for August 18 is 103° from 1994. I’m currently forecast us to break the record high. High temperatures on Sunday will once again climb into the lower 100s across all the South Plains and Rolling Plains. High-resolution forecast models are also showing a slight chance for thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and into Sunday evening.



Extended Forecast:

We’ll continue to flirt with record highs on Sunday and Monday. The record high for Sunday is 103° (1994) and 103° (1994) on Monday. There is another slight chance for thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Monday and Tuesday look dry for the most part but models are showing isolated storms chances returning on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in the afternoon and evening hours. Next Saturday looks to be dry at this point.



Highs will be in the lower 100s Sunday and Monday. We’ll drop back into the middle and upper 90s on Tuesday. Middle 90s are expected for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and next Saturday.

Overnight lows will be in the middle 70s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday mornings. Lows will be in the lower 70s on Wednesday. Upper 60s can be expected for low Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Drought Update:

The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor that was released Thursday morning shows drought conditions continue to increase across our region. Nearly all of the Rolling Plains and eastern South Plains, as well as portions of the central South Plains are now in moderate to severe stage drought conditions. Portions of the northwestern, western and west-central South Plains remain drought-free. These areas have seen occasional rainfall from thunderstorms that formed in New Mexico or near the Texas/New Mexico state line and moved into our western counties.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, August 18:

Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.

Sunset: 8:30 p.m.

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 103° (1994)

Record Low: 55° (1943)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: A slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 100s with a south-southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: A slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the middle 70s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. South wind 5-10 mph.

