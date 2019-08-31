KLBK Saturday PM Weather (8/31/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

High-resolution forecast models show a slight chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Sky conditions will be partly cloudy from this afternoon and into the evening. We’ll become mostly clear overnight. Lows tonight will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday will mostly sunny to partly cloudy later in the day. High-resolution forecast models are also showing a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and into Sunday evening. Daytime highs will be in the lower to middle 90s.

Don’t forget you can track showers and thunderstorms across the South Plains and Rolling Plains anytime with our KLBK & EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar.



Extended Forecast:

An isolated storm is possible on Sunday during the late afternoon and evening hours. Models show dry weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Models show dry weather across the area Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with sunny to mostly sunny conditions. An isolated storm could return to the forecast by next Saturday.

Daytime highs will remain above normal for early September over the extended forecast period, with lower to middle 90s expected. Overnight lows will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.

Tracking Hurricane Dorian:

Hurricane Dorian is still moving toward the southeast coast of the U.S. this holiday weekend. You can track Dorian with our KLBK & EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar. All you have to do is click on the “active tropical track” under overlays in the layers menu.

Our sister station WFLA in Tampa is providing updates on Dorian as well. You can watch their weather updates in the live stream below.

Drought Update:

Moderate and severe stage drought conditions continue to increase across the central and eastern South Plains and all the Rolling Plains. Small portions of Castro, Swisher and Briscoe County are in extreme drought conditions. The western South Plains and eastern New Mexico, which have been drought-free for the last several weeks, are starting to dry out and slip into early drought stages.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, September 1:

Sunrise: 7:21 a.m.

Sunset: 8:13 p.m.

Normal High: 89°

Normal Low: 64°

Record High: 104° (2014)

Record Low: 43° (1915)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Otherwise partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with an slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph.



Sunday Night: An isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Otherwise partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Labor Day (Monday): Abundant sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 90s. South-southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser