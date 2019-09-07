KLBK Saturday PM Weather (9/7/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



Our weather remains quiet here across the South Plains and Rolling Plains on this Saturday. Like the last several days, we’ve seen fair weather cumulus clouds develop over the area. The clouds will start to decrease this evening with mostly clear conditions returning overnight. Lows will drop into the lower to middle 60s.

We’ll squeeze out one more warm day across the area on Sunday before changes arrive late Sunday evening and into next week. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny, but it will become partly cloudy once again in the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday evening. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms returning late Sunday evening and Sunday night.



Extended Forecast:

A change in the weather pattern over the region will bring cooler weather and rain chances to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the extended forecast period. Sunday will be mainly dry, but isolated thunderstorm chances will arrive late in the evening. Scattered thunderstorms are expected each day Monday through Friday. Thunderstorm chances become more isolated again by next Saturday.

High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to middle 90s. Cooler weather returns for the new work and school week with highs only in the lower and middle 80s Monday through next Saturday.

Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 60s over the extended forecast period.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center.

Drought Update:

Moderate and severe stage drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and all the Rolling Plains. Small portions of Castro, Swisher and Briscoe County are in extreme drought conditions. The western South Plains and eastern New Mexico continue to slip into early drought stages.

Here’s the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, September 8:

Sunrise: 7:26 a.m.

Sunset: 8:04 p.m.

Normal High: 87°

Normal Low: 62°

Record High: 97° (1985)

Record Low: 47° (2004)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the event, then becoming mostly clear overnight. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. South-southwest wind 10-20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20-percent chance for scattered thunderstorms late in the evening and overnight. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with 40-percent chance for scattered thunderstorms. Cooler with highs only in the lower to middle 80s. South wind 10-15 mph.



