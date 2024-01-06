LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Saturday, January 6)

This Evening & Tonight:

Clear to mostly clear conditions will return this evening and remain in place tonight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be colder with low temperatures ranging from the lower 20s to the very low 30s. The wind be out of the southwest this evening and tonight 5 to 15 mph.



Sunset is at 5:54 PM CST.



Sunday:

It will clear to mostly clear briefly early Sunday, but clouds will be on the increase throughout the day across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Sunday. Mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions are forecast by midday and throughout the afternoon. However, it’ll be a breezy and milder day all across the region. High temperatures will vary and range from the middle 40s to the lower 60s. The wind will be out of the south 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts 30 to 35 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:52 AM CST.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered rain and snow shower chances are forecast to return to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from early morning through early evening on Monday. There is another slight chance for snow showers across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Friday.

High temperatures on Sunday will vary and range from the middle 40s to the lower 60s. Monday’s highs will vary and range from the upper 30s to the middle 50s. Forecast highs on Tuesday will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Milder weather is forecast on Wednesday with highs ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. It’ll start to cool back down for some areas on Thursday with highs ranging from the lower 50s to the lower 60s. Colder weather returns on Friday with highs ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Saturday’s forecast highs will range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s.

Low temperatures Sunday morning will range from the lower 20s to the very low 30s. Lows Monday morning will vary and range from the middle 20s to the middle 40s. Tuesday morning’s forecast lows will range from the middle 10s to the lower 30s. Lows on Wednesday will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Thursday morning’s lows will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. Lows Friday morning will range from the middle 10s to the lower 30s. Saturday morning will be much colder with lows ranging from the lower 10s to the lower 20s.

Drought Update:

No changes were noted in the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, January 4. Most of the Rolling Plains and a decent portion of the South Plains remains classified in “drought-free” (D0) status. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, the USDM update showed moderate stage (D1) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northwestern South Plains. Portions of the far northern and western South Plains, along with the southern South and Rolling Plains remain classified in “abnormally dry” (D0) status.

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, January 6:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 5:54 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 79° (1927)

Record Low: 0° (1971)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear and cold. Lows ranging from the lower 20s to the very low 30s. Wind becoming southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Briefly clear to mostly clear early in the morning. Becoming mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. Highs ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 60s. South wind 15-25 mph with occasional gusts up to 35 mph.

Sunday Night: Cloudy, milder and breezy. A slight chance for rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm overnight in some areas. Variable low temperatures ranging from the middle 20s to the middle 40s. South wind 15-25 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Monday: Cloudy, windy and colder. Scattered rain and snow showers in the morning and in the afternoon for some areas. Variable high temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 50s. West to northwest wind 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

