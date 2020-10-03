KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (10/3/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



It was a beautiful Saturday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. We’ve only had a few wispy cirrus clouds now and then dotting the sky. As expected, a cold front moved across the region and kept it cooler across the northern counties and mild across the central counties. It was warmer across the southern counties ahead of the front.



Mainly clear conditions are expected this evening and overnight with lows ranging from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. We’ll have a northeast breeze this evening and overnight. Another beautiful say is expected on Sunday with ample sunshine and highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s.

Extended Forecast:

A quiet weather pattern will continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the extended forecast period. Expect sunny days and clear nights. No precipitation chances are expected over the next seven days. High temperatures will be near average on Sunday, but will be above average this week. Low temperatures will be slightly below average Sunday morning, but will trend near or just slightly above average this week.

High temperatures on Sunday will range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Upper 80s to lower 90s are expected Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime highs will fall back into the middle 80s on Thursday and Friday before climbing back to near 90-degrees next Saturday.

Morning lows be in the lower 50s for the first half of the week, then middle 50s for the second half of the week.

Tropical Weather:

Tropical Storm Gamma was moving over the northern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday and will move into the Bay of Campeche. The system is not expected to impact the U.S. For the latest information tropical weather information, be sure to check out the EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar. Just click on the “active tropical track” layer.

Drought Update:

Exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Severe and moderate drought, along with abnormally dry conditions, continue across the Rolling Plains.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, October 4:

Sunrise: 7:44 a.m.

Sunset: 7:27 p.m.

Normal High: 79°

Normal Low: 52°

Record High: 96° (2000)

Record Low: 41° (1961)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mainly clear and cooler with lows ranging from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. Northeast wind 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph possible in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny and a little cooler with highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Northeast wind, shifting southeast later in the day 10-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear and cool with lows ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 40s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Monday: Sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. South-southwest wind 10-15 mph.

