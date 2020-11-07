KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (11/7/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The weather had been uneventful on this Saturday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures today ranged from the lower to the middle 70s. Lubbock topped out at XX° at the airport.



Mostly clear conditions are expected early this evening, but clouds will return late this evening and overnight. Overnight low temperatures will be on the mild side with middle 50s expected. The average low is 39° for November 8 (Sunday). We’ll stay breezy with a south-southeast wind 15-20 mph.

Another uneventful weather day is ahead on Sunday. We’ll start the day with scattered clouds around the area, but we’ll transition to a mostly sunny sky by late morning and into the afternoon. Another warm November day is ahead with high temperatures in the middle 70s. The average high is 67° for November 8 (Sunday). It will be another breezy day with a south wind 15-20 mph.

Extended Forecast:

No significant weather is expected to impact the South and Rolling Plains through at least the end of the work or school week. It will be breezy on Sunday, before turning windy with patchy blowing dust on Monday. It will still be a bit breezy on Tuesday. Long range forecast models show a slight chance for showers Saturday morning across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’s not a significant chance at this point but we’ll take any precipitation that’s available and the drought continues to plague out region.

High temperatures on Sunday and Monday will be in the middle 70s. We’ll drop back into the lower to middle 60s on Tuesday, before climbing back into the middle and upper 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be a few degrees cooler on Friday, with lower to middle 60s expected. High temperatures next Saturday will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.

Sunday and Monday morning low temperatures will be mild with middle 50s expected. Mornings will be cooler Tuesday through Thursday with middle to upper 30s expected. Lower to middle 30s are forecast for Friday morning. Middle 30s to lower 40s are expected next Saturday morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Saturday, November 7)

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to persist across all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The drought is worse for areas on the Caprock. As of the latest update of the U.S Drought Monitor Update, exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue for the Rolling Plains area.

South Plains & Rolling Plain Drought Update

(Last Updated: Thursday, November 5)

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, November 8:

Sunrise: 7:13 AM CST

Sunset: 5:49 PM CST

Normal High: 67°

Normal Low: 39°

Record High: 88° (2005)

Record Low: 20° (1943)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening, then increasing clouds late. Mild with lows in the middle 50s. South-southeast wind 15-20 mph.



Sunday: Scattered clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s. South wind 15-20 mph.



Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with lows in the middle 50s. South wind 15-20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the middle 70s. South-southwest 15-25 mph. Higher gusts are possible.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser