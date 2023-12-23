LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Saturday, December 23)

This Evening & Tonight:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms chances will continue through mid to late evening across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some storms could be strong to marginally severe. It’ll be mostly cloudy through the evening. Clouds will then be on the decrease overnight with partly cloudy conditions returning. Low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. The wind will be out of the southwest 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.



Sunset is at 5:44 PM CST.

Afternoon Update: There is a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) risk for severe weather over the far southwestern South Plains and a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for the rest of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The severe weather threat this through late Saturday evening. The threats include up quarter size and wind gusts 60-70 mph. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

(Valid: Saturday, December 23)

Sunday:

Sunday’s forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains will be sunny to mostly sunny and breezy. Cooler air will begin to spill into the region. High temperatures will vary from the middle 40s to the lower 60s (cooler to the north and still mild to the south). The wind will be out of the northwest 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunrise is at 7:49 AM CST.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast through mid to late Saturday evening. Beyond Saturday, the extended forecast period will be dry.



High temperatures on Sunday (Christmas Eve) will range from the middle 40s to the lower 60s (cooler to the north and still mild to the south). It’ll be colder area wide on Monday (Christmas Day) with highs ranging from the lower to the upper 40s. It’ll be slightly milder but still cool overall on Tuesday with highs ranging from the upper 40 to the middle 50s. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the middle to the upper 50s. Daytime highs on Friday and Saturday will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s.

Low temperatures Sunday morning (Christmas Eve) will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Lows Monday morning (Christmas Day) will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. Tuesday morning’s forecast lows will range from the upper 10s to the upper 20s. Morning lows on Wednesday and Thursday will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. Lows on Thursday morning will range from the lower to the upper 20s. Friday and Saturday morning lows will range from the lower to the upper 20s.

(Valid: Saturday, December 23)

Drought Update:

The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, December 21, showed some improvements in the drought situation across the northern Rolling Plains and portions of the northern South Plains. Following the recent multi-inch rain event during the week of December 10-16, portions of the northern Rolling Plains have been reclassified as “drought-free.” The Childress area dropped down to “abnormally dry” (D0) status. Otherwise, the USDM update showed moderate stage (D1) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northwestern South Plains. Portions of the far northern and western South Plains, along with the southern South and Rolling Plains, remain classified in “abnormally dry” (D0) status. Meanwhile, the Lubbock metro area and a decent portion of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized in “drought-free” status.

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, December 23:

Sunrise: 7:49 AM CST

Sunset: 5:44 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 80° (1955/1964)

Record Low: -1° (1989)

This Evening & Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending by mid to late evening. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe. Mostly cloudy this evening and then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. South wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation this evening is 50 percent.

Sunday (Christmas Eve): Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and cooler for some. Highs ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 60s. Northwest wind 15-25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear and much colder. Lows ranging from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. North wind 10-15 mph.

Monday (Christmas Day): Sunny to mostly sunny, breezy at times and colder. Highs ranging from the lower to the upper 40s. Northwest wind 15-20 mph.

Happy Holidays!



