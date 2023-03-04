LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Saturday evening weather update for March 4, 2023.

Today was a beautiful, sunny day with low winds. We reached a high of 66 degrees here in the Hub City.

Tonight we will see temperatures drop to 42 degrees, with pretty clear skies and minimal clouds throughout the night.

Tomorrow will be yet another great day to get outdoors! We will reach a high of 80 degrees. The winds will be blowing in out of the west after lunch at 20-25 mph. Gusts will get as high as 40 mph, and it will be dusty.

Extended Forecast:

Overnight into Monday, we will see a low of 44 degrees. Monday will have a high of 78, almost reaching those 80s yet again! We will have very low winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday we will see another low of 44 degrees, with a high of 70 degrees. Winds will be very minimal, coming from a variation of directions at 5-10 mph.

Overnight into Wednesday temperatures will drop to 43 degrees. Wednesday temperatures will start to cool down a bit, giving us a high of 64 degrees. We could see some showers and it will be cloudy throughout the entire day.

Thursday we will see some rain. Our low for the day will be 41, with a high of 62 degrees. It will remain cloudy until early Friday.

Overnight into Friday, we will see a low of 39 degrees. Our high will reach 61, putting us below that average temperature of 64 degrees. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 mph. It will be mostly sunny for your Friday!

Saturday temperatures will cool down a bit. We’ll see a low of 37, and a high of 54 degrees. Fortunately, the winds will be low, coming from the north at 8-12 mph.

Soak up the rest of your sunny Saturday, South Plains!

Thanks!

– Kathryn