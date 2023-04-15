LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

This Evening & Tonight:

A clear sky and colder weather is expected this evening and tonight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. We’ll stay breezy this evening and overnight with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph. Lows temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 30s.

Sunday:

Sunny conditions and slightly below average temperatures are forecast on Sunday across the area. The wind will be light and variable around 10 to 15 mph. High temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 70s.

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms late Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. Otherwise, breezy weather is expected daily except on Sunday.



High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to the middle 70s. Warmer weather returns on Monday with highs in the lower to the middle 80s. Warmer weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with daytime highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Highs will drop back into the lower to the middle 80s on Thursday. Cooler weather returns on Friday with highs back in the middle to the upper 70s. Next Saturday will be cooler with highs only in the upper 60s and the lower 70s.



Sunday morning’s low temperatures will be colder and range from the middle to the upper 30s. We’ll climb back into the middle 40s for morning lows on Monday. Lower to middle 50s are the forecast lows for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Thursday’s morning lows will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. We’ll drop back to a range from the lower to the upper 40s for morning lows on Friday. Upper 30s and lower 40s are the forecast lows for next Saturday morning.

Drought Update:

Severe to extreme drought conditions continue to dominate across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is still a small area of moderate drought to the west and southwest of Lubbock. Below is the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, April 15:

Sunrise: 7:17 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:18 PM CDT

Normal High: 76°

Normal Low: 46°

Record High: 92° (2022)

Record Low: 25° (2014)

Tonight: A Clear sky breezy and cooler. Lows temperatures in the middle to the upper 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

Sunday: A sunny day and lighter wind. Highs in the lower to the middle 70s. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear and becoming breezy. Lows middle 40s with a south wind 10-20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Breezy and warmer with highs in the lower to the middle 80s. South wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10-percent.

