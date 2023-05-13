LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

This Evening & Tonight:

Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into this evening and tonight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Locally heavy rainfall possible with thunderstorms. Some minor flooding is possible in low lying and urban areas. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and breezy. Low temperatures in the lower to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the northeast wind 15 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday:

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions expected on Sunday. There may be a few breaks in the clouds and some peek of sunshine. However, scattered shower and thunderstorms chances will continue throughout the day. Locally heavy rainfall possible with thunderstorms. Some minor flooding is possible in low lying and urban areas. High temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the upper 70s. The wind will be out of the northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast daily over the extended period across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

High temperatures on Sunday will range from the middle 60s to the upper 70s. Monday’s highs will range from the lower to the middle 70s. It’ll start to warm up on Wednesday with upper 70s to lower 80s forecast. Thursday and Friday will be warmer with highs in the lower to the middle 80s. High temperatures next Saturday will drop back into the middle to the upper 70s.



Low temperatures Sunday will be in the lower to the middle 50s. Morning low temperatures over the remainder of the extended forecast will be in middle to the upper 50s.

Drought Update:

Severe stage and extreme drought conditions persist across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. Exceptional stage drought is being reported across portions of Gaines and Dawson County. Thankfully, we’ve seen a pattern chance over the last few weeks and accumulating precipitation has returned to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, May 13:

Sunrise: 6:49 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:39 PM CDT

Normal High: 83°

Normal Low: 56°

Record High: 100° (2006)

Record Low: 37° (1953/1971)

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue. Otherwise cloudy and breezy with lows in the lower to the middle 50s. Northeast wind 15-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs ranging from the middle 60s to the upper 70s. Northeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.



Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise cloudy with lows in the middle to the upper 50s. North-northeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to the middle 70s. Northeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

