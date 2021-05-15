KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (5/15/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

*** A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for portions of the South Plains until 11:00 PM CDT ***

Saturday Evening & Saturday Night:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon and early this evening in eastern New Mexico and work their way eastward this evening. Some storms may be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of the South Plains and nearly all of the Rolling Plains in a “slight” (2/5) risk for severe weather from Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. The primary severe weather threats are large hail, damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

Otherwise, sky conditions will remain mostly cloudy this evening and overnight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Low temperatures tonight will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. The will be southeasterly in the evening, then southerly overnight around 10-20 mph.

Sunday:

Showers and thunderstorms will end early Sunday morning. We’ll get a break for a part of the day before more shower and thunderstorm activity returns late in the afternoon and into Sunday evening. Some storms may be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the central and eastern South Plains, along with all of the Rolling Plains in a “slight” (2/5) risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. There is a “marginal” (1/5) risk across portions of the western South Plains. The primary severe weather threats are large hail, damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

Sky conditions will remain partly sunny throughout the day on Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. The wind will be out of the south 10-20 mph.

Extended Forecast:

An active weather pattern is expected throughout the weekend and next week across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Thunderstorm chances are possible each day over the extended forecast period. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe each day.

Daytime highs will hold mostly in the lower to middle 80s each day, with the exception of Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Overnight low temperatures will range from the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Drought Update:

Exceptional and extreme drought conditions continue to plague the western and portions of the central South Plains. Severe and moderate drought conditions were being reported across portions of the central and the eastern South Plains. Moderate drought and abnormally dry condones are in place across the Rolling Plains. There is a small area of severe and extreme drought across Dickens and King County. Overall, the drought is worse for areas on the Caprock.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, May 16:

Sunrise: 6:46 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:41 PM CDT

Normal High: 85°

Normal Low: 57°

Record High: 102° (1996)

Record Low: 37° (1945)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms may be strong to severe. Lows ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Southeast wind becoming southerly 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50-percent.



Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe. Highs in the lower to middle 80s with a south wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent.



Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Some storms may be strong to severe. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Southeast wind 15-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent.

Monday: Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. South-southwest wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30-percent.

