LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Saturday, May 20)

This Evening & Tonight:

Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast this evening and tonight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Low temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 50s. The wind will be light out of the southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday:

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and continue into the evening hours. High temperatures will be slightly warmer in the middle to the upper 70s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast each day across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some storms could possibly be strong to severe.

Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the middle to the upper 70s. Lower to middle 80s are forecast for Monday. Tuesday will be warmer in the middle to the upper 80s. We’ll drop back into the middle 80s on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday’s highs will be in the lower to the middle 80s. Upper 80s to lower 90s return by Saturday.



Sunday and Monday’s low temperatures will be in the middle 50s. Middle to upper 50s are the forecast lows on Tuesday morning. Middle 50s to lower 60s are the forecast lows on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings. Lows on Saturday morning will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Drought Update:

There were some minor drought improvements in some areas across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. However, severe to extreme drought conditions remain in place for the majority of the area. Some areas of extreme drought moved back down to severe stage conditions thanks to recent rainfall over the last couple of weeks.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, May 18) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, May 13:

Sunrise: 6:49 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:39 PM CDT

Normal High: 83°

Normal Low: 56°

Record High: 100° (2006)

Record Low: 37° (1953/1971)

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the lower to the middle 50s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with highs in the middle to the upper 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later in the afternoon. South wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the middle 50s. South wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny in the morning through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny later in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower to the middle 80s. South wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

