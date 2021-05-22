KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (5/22/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

*** Tornado Watch for Curry and Roosevelt County in eastern New Mexico until 9:00 PM MDT. ***

Saturday Evening & Night:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and this evening over central and eastern New Mexico. These storms will move east and northeast toward New Mexico/Texas state line this evening. A few of these storms will move into the western South Plains late this evening and tonight. A few of the storms could be strong to severe. I expect the activity to weaken and dissipate as it moves over the western South Plains late.

There is a “marginal” (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather from Saturday PM through early Sunday AM across the portions of the western South Plains. The severe weather threat is a little higher over eastern New Mexico, where a “slight” (2 out of 5) risk is in place. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats.

Otherwise, mostly cloudy conditions are expected this evening overnight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It will be breezy, with a southwest wind 15-25 mph. Lows tonight will range from the lower to the middle 60s.

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy conditions will persist across the South and Rolling Plains on Sunday. It will remain breezy with a southeast wind 15-25 mph. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon and into the evening hours across the western South Plains and eastern New Mexico. This activity will move east and northeastward. A few storms could be strong to severe.

There is a “marginal” (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Sunday PM through early Monday AM across the western and portions of the central South Plains. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are primary threats.

High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Extended Forecast:

Isolated thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Scattered thunderstorm chances return for Monday afternoon and will linger into Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday appear relatively dry, but a few forecast models hint that an isolated storm or two may develop with the daytime heating. On Friday, we’ll have a slightly better chance for a thunderstorm or two across the area. Saturday will be mostly dry, but an isolated storm may form in the afternoon and evening off the Caprock.

Daytime highs will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s on Sunday and Monday. We’ll start to warm up on Tuesday with middle 80s expected and middle to upper 80s on Wednesday. Thursday’s high temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. We’ll drop back into the lower to middle 80s on Friday, then we’ll warm back up into the middle 80s on Saturday.

Overnight lows will range from the lower to the middle 60s over the extended forecast period. However, a few spots by dip into the upper 50s Tuesday morning.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid 5-22-21)

Drought Update:

Recent rainfall helped bring some slight improvements the drought that continues to plague the South Plains and the Rolling Plains region. Exceptional, extreme and severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the western South Plains. Severe and moderate drought conditions continue to be reported across the central and eastern South Plains. Off the Caprock, moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions were being reported across the Rolling Plains. A small area of severe drought was still be reported across Dickens and King County.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Issue: Thursday, May 20, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, May 23:

Sunrise: 6:41 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:47 PM CDT

Normal High: 87°

Normal Low: 59°

Record High: 105° (2000)

Record Low: 45° (1917)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance for thunderstorms over the western South Plains. Some storms may be strong to severe Lows ranging from the lower to the middle 60s. Southeast wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe Highs ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Southeast wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening. Some storms may be strong to severe. Lows ranging from the lower to the middle 60s. Southeast wind 15-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe. Highs ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. South wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

