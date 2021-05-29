KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (5/29/21)

Saturday Evening & Saturday Night:

It’s been a relatively quiet Saturday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains as we’re seeing a brief break in the activity weather.

Shower and thunderstorm chances late this afternoon and this evening should stay to our west in eastern and central New Mexico. However, some this activity may move into the far western South Plains late this evening and early overnight. Forecast models show this activity weakening as it moves across the state line. Otherwise, I can’t rule out a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm overnight and into Sunday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center does have the northwestern South Plains in a “slight” (2 out of 5) and “marginal” (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather from Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats, along with locally heavy rainfall.

Severe Weather Outlook

(Valid: Saturday PM — Early Sunday AM)

Otherwise, it will yet another mostly cloudy evening and night across the South and Rolling Plains. Lows tonight will range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s, with a southeast wind 10-20 mph.

Sunday:

An isolated thunderstorm is possible Saturday morning, otherwise thunderstorm chances will begin to pick up in the afternoon. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday evening through Monday morning.



The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains in a “slight” (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather on Sunday. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats. However, locally heavy rainfall is also a threat which will create some flash flooding in locations. The tornado threat overall is low but not zero.

Severe Weather Outlook

(Valid Sunday AM — Early Monday AM)

It will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day on Sunday with high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. The wind will remain southeasterly 10-20 mph.

Extended Forecast:

An active weather pattern will continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on from Sunday through Wednesday. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through Wednesday, with the best chance for precipitation from Sunday night through early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorm chances decrease and become more isolated by the later part of the week and early next weekend.

Daytime highs on Sunday will range from the lower to the middle 70s. Upper 60s to lower 70s are expected on Monday. Tuesday’s high temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 70s. We’ll warm back into the middle 70s by Wednesday and the upper 70s to lower 80s on Thursday. Highs will climb back into the lower to middle 80s by Friday and next Saturday.



Overnight lows will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s over the extended forecast period.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid: 5/29/21)

Drought Update:

Recent rainfall is helping make a dent in drought conditions across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. As of the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor, exceptional, extreme and severe drought conditions were still being reported across western South Plains. However, there has been some improvement in this area. Severe to moderate drought conditions were reported across the central and eastern South Plains, including the Lubbock metro area. Off the Caprock, moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions were being reported across the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, May 27)

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, May 30:

Sunrise: 6:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:52 PM CDT

Normal High: 89°

Normal Low: 62°

Record High: 106° (2018)

Record Low: 45° (1943)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Most cloudy with a slight chance for thunderstorms after midnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the morning. Then scattered thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 70s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent in the morning, increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon



Sunday Night: Numerous showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe. Locally heavy rainfall is possible, along with some flooding. Otherwise cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph, then shifting to the northeast after midnight. The chance for precipitation is 70 percent.

Memorial Day (Monday): Numerous showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe. Locally heavy rainfall is possible, along with some flooding. Otherwise cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. East wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 70 percent.

