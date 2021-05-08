KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (5/8/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

*** Wind Advisory until 8:00 p.m. CDT for portions of the South Plains. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Patchy blowing dust will also be possible this early this evening. ***

Saturday was the warmest day of the year so far here in Lubbock. The high temperature at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport so far topped out at 97° this afternoon. In case you’re wondering, the record high for today is 102° from 1989.

A cold front will move across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains region late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. We’ll stay breezy this evening, overnight and during the day on Sunday. Lows tonight will range from the lower to the upper 50s across the area. It will be “cooler” on Sunday, with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Sky conditions will be mostly clear this evening and overnight. We’ll be mostly sunny across the area on Sunday.

Extended Forecast:

Rain chances return to the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. We’re also watching for a slight chance for rain early next weekend. Temperatures will drop below average for mid-May for the work and school week. However, warmer weather will return by next weekend.

Highs on Sunday will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. It’ll be cooler on Monday, with middle 60s to lower 70s expected. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coolest days of the extended forecast period, thanks to more cloud cover and precipitation chances. Highs both days will range from the lower to the middle 60s. We’ll start to warm back up by the end of the weekend with lower to middle 70s returning by Thursday and lower to middle 80s on Friday. Middle 80s are expected next Saturday.

Low temperatures Sunday morning will range from the lower to the upper 50s. Middle to upper 40s are the forecast morning lows for Monday through Thursday mornings. Milder mornings return by Friday and on Saturday with middle to upper 50s expected.



KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid: Saturday, May 8)

Drought Update:

Exceptional, extreme and severe drought conditions continue all across the South Plains. Moderate drought and abnormally dry condones are in place across the Rolling Plains. There is a small area of severe and extreme drought across Dickens and King County. Overall, the drought is worse for areas on the Caprock.

Drought Update as of 5-8-21

(Source: U.S. Drought Monitor)

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, May 9:

Sunrise: 6:51 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:37 PM CDT

Normal High: 82°

Normal Low: 54°

Record High: 97° (2011)

Record Low: 38° (1961)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Patchy blowing dust in the evening, otherwise mostly clear andbreezy at times. Lows ranging from the lower to the upper 50s. Southwest wind 15-25 mph, shifting to the northwest overnight.



Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs ranging from in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Northeast wind 15-20.



Sunday Night: Mostly clear and cooler with lows ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny and cooler with highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. East wind 15-20 mph.

