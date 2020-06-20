KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (6/20/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

We’ll be keeping an eye on the radar this evening and tonight for a slight chance for a thunderstorm across the far southern South and Rolling Plains. Otherwise, most of the area is expecting quiet weather. The clouds will have around will continue to decrease heading into the evening. Mostly clear conditions are expected overnight. Lows will drop down into the middle 60s.

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are expected across the area on Father’s Day (Sunday). It will be a hot day with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. A couple of the forecast models are trying to pop up a stray shower and thunderstorm later in the day. I’ll mention this in my forecast.

Extended Forecast:

The could be a stray afternoon/evening storm on Sunday, otherwise it will be dry and hot on Sunday and Monday across the area. The next cold front is expected on Tuesday. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms back in the forecast Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Dry weather will return for Friday and next weekend.

Daytime highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. We’ll drop back into the middle 80s on Tuesday and hold there for Wednesday and Thursday. Upper 80s and lower 90s will return for Friday and Saturday. Middle 90s are expected for Sunday.

Low temperatures are expected to hold in the middle 60s across the area over the extended forecast period.

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions are in place across nearly all of the South and Rolling Plains. A small area of extreme drought is now being reported in parts Gaines, Yoakum and Terry County. The good news is we have some additional rain chances in the forecast this week.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, June 21:

Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.

Sunset: 9:01 p.m.

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 66°

Record High: 107° (1981)

Record Low: 54° (1973)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Lows in the middle 60s. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny to mostly sunny and hot. An stray afternoon/evening storm is possible. Highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. South-southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear and mild. Lows in the middle 60s. South-southeast wind 10-15 mph.

Monday: Sunny to mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 100s. South-southwest wind 10-15 mph.

