KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (6/29/19)

Quiet and warm weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Saturday. The weather was great for all the outdoor activities that occurred around the area. Highs today were in the lower to middle 90s on the Caprock, with middle 90s across the Rolling Plains.



We’ll stay clear this evening and tonight across the area with lows dropping into the middles. It will be another sunny and warm day on Sunday with highs in the middle 90s.



Extended Forecast :

Dry weather is expected on Sunday and Monday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is a slight chance for a late day storm on Tuesday. We’ll keep isolated thunderstorm chances in the forecast for Wednesday, Independence Day on Thursday, as well as Friday and Saturday.

After a warm day on Sunday, daytime highs will drop back into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the upcoming week. Overnight lows will hold in the middle to upper 60s. Overall, temperatures should be near average for late June and early July.

Drought Update:

We remain drought-free at the current time across all the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some minor drought issues continue to our west in parts of south-central New Mexico.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, June 30:

Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

Sunset: 9:02 p.m.

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 106° (1957)

Record Low: 57° (1940)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast :

Tonight: A clear sky with lows in the middle to upper 60s. South wind 5-10 mph.



Sunday: A sunny and warm day with highs in the middle 90s. A westerly wind will shift to the east in the afternoon 5-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and a few degrees cooler. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

